Large Fire Burning in the Area of Kostinbrod, Municipality Declares Partial State of Emergency

A large fire is burning in the area of Kostinbrod on July 21 (Western Bulgaria). The fire affected several houses in the village of Ponor. The blaze is visible from the neighbouring town of Slivnitsa, as well as from parts of the capital, Sofia.

The Municipality of Kostinbrod has declared a partial state of emergency. The fire has spread to the villages of Opitsvet, Bezden, and Bogyovtsi.

A call has been issued for volunteers to assist in combating the flames. Additional firefighting crews and water tankers are expected to arrive to support the efforts.