Bulgarian Foreign Minister and His British Counterpart Discussed Partnership in Key Areas

Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
EN
Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev on July 21 held a bilateral working meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a one-day official visit to London at the invitation of the British side. The talks took place in the context of the active political dialogue between the two countries, underpinned by the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, signed in October 2023.

The two Ministers discussed the progress and future prospects of the strategic partnership in key areas including security and defence, economy and trade, education, science, innovation and high technology.

“Our relations have never been more dynamic. Security and stability in Europe, new technologies, and education are fields where we can achieve even bolder results,” Minister Georgiev stated.

“Bulgaria is an important partner for the UK in Europe – from Black Sea security to the development of high technology. Our shared interest is clear: a more secure and prosperous continent,” added Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

A particular focus of the talks was on cooperation in countering illegal migration and fighting organised crime. Minister Lammy expressed appreciation for Bulgaria’s active role and close cooperation in this area.

“Combating illegal migration is a shared responsibility. For Bulgaria, it is a matter of honour to contribute to the security of all European citizens,” said Minister Georgiev.

Another key topic on the agenda was the progress of the UK’s global initiative on child care reform, launched in January 2025 in Sofia.

“Bulgaria was chosen as the starting point for this initiative because it sets an example for successful reform in child support. Your experience is inspiring and shows that institutions can be replaced by real family care,” Foreign Secretary Lammy noted.

“Supporting children and families is an investment in the future. Bulgaria’s experience proves that reform is possible when there is political will and a positive approach to such an important process,” added Minister Georgiev.

The ministers also exchanged views on current European and international issues, including Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and Black Sea regional security.

“Bulgaria and the United Kingdom will continue to stand side by side in their support for Ukraine and in their efforts to ensure regional stability,” Minister Georgiev affirmed.

“Our solidarity with Ukraine is unwavering – this is a fight for the values we share with Bulgaria and all our allies,” concluded Secretary Lammy.

