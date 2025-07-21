БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Temporary Ban on Heavy Trucks Movement in Burgas Due to Extremely Hot Weather

Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Due to the extremely hot weather, the municipality of Burgas has imposed a ban on the movement of heavy trucks. When air temperatures exceed 35°C, vehicles over 20 tonnes are prohibited from driving between 1:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

The restriction aims to prevent damage to road surfaces, which can occur under such high temperatures from the pressure and weight of heavy goods vehicles.

Meteorologists warn that a heatwave will persist through the week, with the hottest days expected on July 22 and 26.

The municipality urges drivers to strictly observe the restrictions. Warning signs have been placed at the city’s entry points, and traffic police have been informed of the temporary measure.

