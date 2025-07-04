Eight Men Arrested for Threats and Violence Against Debtors

The General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP) on July 4 conducted a specialised police operation aimed at disrupting and documenting the activities of an organized criminal group involved in extortion, coercion, threats, and violence against citizens and their families. The violent acts were reportedly linked to illegal loan sharking operations.

The operation took place on July 3, 2025, in the town of Razlog, under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Blagoevgrad.

A total of eight men were arrested for 24 hours under the Ministry of Interior Act, including the alleged leaders of the criminal group. Five individuals have been formally charged.

By order of the prosecutor, their detention has been extended to 72 hours, and motions will be submitted to the court requesting permanent detention measures.

In connection with the ongoing investigation, pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

During the operation, authorities conducted six personal searches and raided five residential properties. Seized items include mobile phones, documents, and large sums of cash amounting to several tens of thousands of leva.

Numerous witnesses have been interviewed, including before a judge. The investigation is ongoing.

