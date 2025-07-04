The Fire Near Petrol Station on Trakia Motorway Brought under Control

A large fire broke out around noon on July 4 in the area surrounding the village of Vodenichane, Yambol district, Southern Bulgaria. The alert was received at approximately 12:00 PM, prompting the dispatch of four firefighting teams. The crews successfully managed to localise and contain the blaze.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire destroyed around 400 decares of agricultural land, including 200 decares of unharvested wheat fields and 200 decares of vineyards.

Local farmers actively joined the firefighting efforts, utilizing heavy machinery to assist firefighters and help prevent the flames from spreading further.

Damage assessments are currently underway, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. According to local residents, arson is not being ruled out as a possible cause.