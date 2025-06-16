Democratic Community Convenes Roundtable Ahead of 2026 Presidential Elections

The democratic forces in Bulgaria must unite around a single presidential candidate for the upcoming 2026 elections. This was the common consensus among participants in the roundtable discussion held in Sofia under the title “Presidential Elections 2026: The Democratic Community on the Path to Victory”. The forum was organised by Democratic Bulgaria.

Atanas Atanasov, leader of DSB, stated:

"For a long time, we have been fragmented by diverging interests. Now is the time to come together and begin preparing for the presidential elections. We must arrive at a unified candidate representing the democratic forces, one who can win the election. Before choosing who that person is, we must first decide how we get there."

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Svetoslav Malinov: "Victory can be clearly defined – the formation of a lasting political majority of Bulgarian citizens, one that consistently elects officials to all public offices." Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chair of 'Yes, Bulgaria':"We need a strong pro-European candidate. Political parties will only be part of the equation—the other essential part is the citizens." Kiril Petkov - co-chair of 'We Continue the Change': "We must try to eliminate Bulgaria’s greatest scourge: corruption. It’s crucial that we speak not only within our core support base but also open up and reach out to all free people. If we want to have a real chance, we must engage with free-thinking right-wing, centre-right, and centre-left voters. Our next president should be defined as pro-European, anti-corruption, and opposed to the Peevski model. I believe we can achieve real victory in 2026—not just another commendable result."

Ekaterina Mihaylova:"It’s neither too early nor too late. What matters is who the candidate will be. But if we leave that person to stand alone, it won’t work. The first thing that must be clarified is who will participate in the process of selecting a unified candidate. If we close ourselves off, there’s a real risk that many democrats will be excluded from the process—and they will seek other paths."

Veselin Metodiev:"I will speak on behalf of the defeated. Those who have lost know best.