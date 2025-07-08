Large Wildfire Breaks Out near Arbanasi, Helicopter Joins Firefighting Efforts

A massive fire is raging in the Gargha Bayir area, located on the road between Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa, on the outskirts of the village of Arbanasi.

The flames broke out around 5:30 PM on July 8. The area is forested and difficult to access. All available fire brigade teams and heavy equipment have been dispatched to the scene.

Due to the challenging terrain, a helicopter has been deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire. A second helicopter is expected shortly to aid in the fight against the blaze near Arbanasi, according to Daniel Panov, Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo.

All available firefighting equipment and crews have been mobilised.

The road is closed to traffic.

There is no information yet on the cause of the fire, but human negligence is suspected.

In recent years, this has become one of the most visited destinations in the region, as it is home to the famous "Swing of Love," which offers a panoramic view of Veliko Tarnovo.