Large Wildfire Breaks Out near Arbanasi, Helicopter Joins Firefighting Efforts

Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
The area is one of the most popular destinations in the region, home to the famous "Swing of Love," which offers a scenic view of Veliko Tarnovo.

голям пожар избухна арбанаси очаква хеликоптер включи гасенето
Снимка: Meteo Balkans, Ivo Penchev

A massive fire is raging in the Gargha Bayir area, located on the road between Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa, on the outskirts of the village of Arbanasi.

The flames broke out around 5:30 PM on July 8. The area is forested and difficult to access. All available fire brigade teams and heavy equipment have been dispatched to the scene.

Due to the challenging terrain, a helicopter has been deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire. A second helicopter is expected shortly to aid in the fight against the blaze near Arbanasi, according to Daniel Panov, Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo.

All available firefighting equipment and crews have been mobilised.

The road is closed to traffic.

There is no information yet on the cause of the fire, but human negligence is suspected.

In recent years, this has become one of the most visited destinations in the region, as it is home to the famous "Swing of Love," which offers a panoramic view of Veliko Tarnovo.

Education Minister Meets with Sofia University Students Amid Tuition Fee Hike Concerns
Education Minister Meets with Sofia University Students Amid Tuition Fee Hike Concerns
Fire Broke Out in a Forest between Rudozem and Madan
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Protest in the Centre of Sofia Against the Euro Adoption in Bulgaria (photos)
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Fire in Pine Forest Near Palatovo Village Has Been Put Out
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Political Reactions Following the Decision that Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
First Reactions of Bulgarian MEPs after Bulgaria's Accession to the Euro Area
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.

България стана 21-вата страна в еврозоната (ОБЗОР)
България стана 21-вата страна в еврозоната (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
У нас
Кметът на Варна и двама общински съветници са отведени за разпит от Антикорупционната комисия Кметът на Варна и двама общински съветници са отведени за разпит от Антикорупционната комисия
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Домашен арест за шофьора, убил трима, след като се вряза с колата си в заведение в Разград Домашен арест за шофьора, убил трима, след като се вряза с колата си в заведение в Разград
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
500 дка обхвана огънят край Арбанаси, гасенето продължава 500 дка обхвана огънят край Арбанаси, гасенето продължава
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Силно "да" за България: ЕП ни даде "зелена...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
По света
Делото за смъртта на Сияна продължава с разпит на свидетели на 30 юли
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
У нас
Добре дошла, България! Съвeтът на ЕС поздрави страната ни за...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
ГЕРБ с равносметка за пътя, пречките и заслугите за влизането на...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
