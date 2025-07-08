Fire Broke Out in a Forest between Rudozem and Madan

A wildfire broke out on July 8 in the forested area between the towns of Rudozem and Madan, near the Ruslan neighbourhood (Smolyan district,Southern Bulgaria). The blaze has spread through a mixed forest.

Firefighters are currently on the scene with four fire engines, supported by 15 forestry workers and members of Rudozem’s volunteer firefighting unit, which is using a drone to assist in monitoring the situation.

The exact size of the affected area has yet to be determined. The teams’ primary objective at this stage is to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding forest territories. Firefighting efforts are ongoing.

