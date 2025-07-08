БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Fire in Pine Forest Near Palatovo Village Has Been Put Out

The fire in the pine forest near the village of Palatovo, Dupnitsa municiplaity, has been extinguished. Throughout the day, three firefighting teams and 33 forest employees participated in the extinguishing. Since there are still smoldering areas, patrols will be conducted tomorrow, and water will be used if necessary.

The quick response of the teams saved nearly 40 homes from the fire near Palatovo. Extinguishing the fire proved challenging due to the rugged and difficult-to-access terrain.

