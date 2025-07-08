Education Minister Meets with Sofia University Students Amid Tuition Fee Hike Concerns

Education Minister Krassimir Valchev held a meeting with students from Sofia University in response to their dissatisfaction over the planned double and even triple increases in tuition fees for self-funded students in the upcoming academic year.

Approximately 900 students at the university are affected by the proposed changes.

Minister Valchev explained that the intended fee hikes stem from recent increases in state subsidies over the past two years, and the subsequent alignment of tuition fees with these subsidies.

“We received understanding for our demands regarding the protection of students’ vested rights—specifically, that their tuition fees should not be raised,” said Denis Vasilev, President of the Student Diplomatic Club. “There was a clear acknowledgment that the principle of maintaining the existing conditions should be upheld, and that these students’ fees should either remain unchanged or be capped at a 20% increase.”

Minister Valchev added, “We expect Parliament to review the proposed bill in the Education and Science Committee this week. There is a consensus to adopt it swiftly, ensuring that current students do not face more than a 20% annual increase in tuition fees.”