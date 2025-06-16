Israeli Woman of Bulgarian Descent Killed in Iranian Attack on Bat Yam Apartment Building

An Israeli woman with Bulgarian roots was killed in an Iranian attack on a block of flats in the Israeli town of Bat Yam a day ago. the 94-year-old woman was one of those killed in the rocket attack on the 14-storey apartment block. Her husband and son are in hospital.

An Israeli woman with Bulgarian roots was killed during an Iranian missile strike on a residential building in the Israeli city of Bat Yam a day ago. The 94-year-old woman was one of the victims in the rocket attack on the 14-story apartment block. Her husband and son are in hospital.

Bela Ashkenazi died in the attack because she was unable to make it to the bomb shelter in time. Her husband, Haim Ashkenazi—a longtime director of the Bulgarian community club in the city—and their son were injured but survived, said Vesela Raychinova from the Bulgarian community. She shared that she had a foreboding sense of danger:

“I felt a pain in my heart. When I found out that the missile had struck that exact building, I frantically began looking for them because I hadn’t heard from them in a while. And she always used to tell me, ‘You are my smile, you are my sunshine.’”

Nights in Israel are a true nightmare, Raychinova added:

“Everyone rejoices at the sight of the sun, celebrating freedom. But at night, other forces come. The night is beautiful—if we are asleep and dreaming—but becomes terrifying when ballistic missiles are flying.”

Daniela Chopanova, who has been working at the Bulgarian Cultural Centre in Tel Aviv for years, explained that residents in Israel are accustomed to such events:

“Look, this was expected. We were warned, and we were prepared. About 30 minutes beforehand, we receive alerts on our phones. An alarm sounds, notifying us that rockets are on their way, and you have around 20 minutes to get to the nearest bomb shelter.”

Thirteen Bulgarians, who were in Bat Yam participating in the festival "Bulgarian Soul in the Holy Land", are currently awaiting evacuation. They have been placed in a hotel for the time being.

Chopanova commented further:

“We may be used to it, but for them, it’s terrifying and very difficult, I believe. We hope they will be evacuated as quickly as possible. But even for Bulgarian Jews, the strikes in Bat Yam and Tel Aviv last night were a heavy blow. People are especially afraid for their children.”

In addition to the 13 festival participants, dozens more Bulgarians in Israel have expressed a desire to return home. However, the situation remains too complex for immediate evacuation.

The Bulgarian community in Israel has expressed deep gratitude for the support and dedication of Slavena Gergova, Bulgaria’s Consul in the country.