President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Has Never Vetoed North Macedonia's path to the EU

The concluding press conference of the Presidents of Albania, Bulgaria, and the Republic of North Macedonia on June 16 wrapped up with notable tension in the remarks exchanged between Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

President Siljanovska indirectly expressed frustration, suggesting that North Macedonia is not receiving sufficient support from its neighbours on its path toward European Union membership.

This prompted a response from President Rumen Radev, who said that Bulgaria has never vetoed North Macedonia's path to the European Union and urged Skopje to respect human rights and the rule of law.

“I sense a tone of disappointment in what President Siljanovska said regarding the delays in her country’s European integration,” President Radev stated. “But I want to assure you, Madam President, that this is not about unresolved bilateral issues, not about vetoes or obstructions from any neighbouring country. On the contrary, it is clear to all that, since the European consensus of 2022, the focus has shifted to internal challenges—particularly those related to human rights and the rule of law. Therefore, once again, I want to assure you that Bulgaria, as the closest, as a friendly neighbour, has a strong desire and is fully ready to lend its support, so that your leadership and society can more swiftly meet the Copenhagen criteria for EU membership,” Radev concluded.

