President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Has Never Vetoed North Macedonia's path to the EU

The concluding press conference of the Presidents of Albania, Bulgaria, and the Republic of North Macedonia on June 16 wrapped up with notable tension in the remarks exchanged between Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

President Siljanovska indirectly expressed frustration, suggesting that North Macedonia is not receiving sufficient support from its neighbours on its path toward European Union membership.

This prompted a response from President Rumen Radev, who said that Bulgaria has never vetoed North Macedonia's path to the European Union and urged Skopje to respect human rights and the rule of law.