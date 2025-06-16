Wildfire Burning in the Rila Monastery Nature Park

A wildfire is burning in the Rila Mountains, in the area of Kamenitsa (Kodzhakariytsa) within the Rila Monastery Nature Park, the Executive Forest Agency reports on June 16.

The blaze, which started this morning, is classified as a surface fire and has so far affected approximately 5 decares (0.5 hectares) of grass vegetation and isolated spruce trees.

Efforts to contain the fire are underway, with teams from the Regional Fire Safety and Civil Protection Service in the town of Rila, representatives of the Rila Monastery Nature Park Directorate, and members of the Rila Monastery participating in the operation.

Authorities warn that high temperatures significantly contribute to the rapid and uncontrollable spread of such fires, posing serious risks to human life, property, and entire forest ecosystems.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Executive Forest Agency, and all forestry institutions urge citizens to be extremely cautious and take every measure to prevent forest fires.