БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

"We Want Peace": Protest in Support of Palestine Held in Sofia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
EN
Запази
държави искат войната газа

A protest in support of Palestine took place today, May 30, in Sofia.

The demonstrators called for a just and balanced foreign policy from Bulgaria and the suspension of the country’s trade relations with Israel, citing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

"We want to call Bulgaria and the international community to put pressure on Israel to stop the mass bombings and mass killings. We want the war to end. We want peace.”

“The entire world must stand with the Palestinian people—especially in light of what is happening in Gaza: the genocide being committed, the killing of people, of children, the hunger. We must stand as human beings with them, against the Israeli occupation that is causing this.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте Унгария - Азербайджан, финал на световното първенство по минифутбол
1
Гледайте Унгария - Азербайджан, финал на световното първенство по...
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика...
Ново заседание по делото срещу Симона Радева за катастрофата на бул. "Черни връх"
3
Ново заседание по делото срещу Симона Радева за катастрофата на...
Хакери атакуват сайта "Черна писта" на 18-годишния Мартин Атанасов
4
Хакери атакуват сайта "Черна писта" на 18-годишния Мартин...
Даниел Митов: Шофьорите с над 1,2 промила алкохол да губят книжката завинаги
5
Даниел Митов: Шофьорите с над 1,2 промила алкохол да губят книжката...
След смъртта на Сияна: Ученик създаде карта на катастрофите в България
6
След смъртта на Сияна: Ученик създаде карта на катастрофите в България

Най-четени

Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг” (СНИМКИ)
1
Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг”...
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да изпревари три коли и камион
2
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да...
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
3
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
4
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на "Орион" в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на...
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято
6
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято

More from: Bulgaria

"No Plan B": Lawmakers Unite Around Bulgaria’s Position on North Macedonia’s EU Integration
"No Plan B": Lawmakers Unite Around Bulgaria’s Position on North Macedonia’s EU Integration
Ahead of the Convergence Report: What Bulgaria Stands to Gain from Adopting the Euro? Ahead of the Convergence Report: What Bulgaria Stands to Gain from Adopting the Euro?
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Five Men Steal Part of the Roof Structure from the Burgas State Opera Five Men Steal Part of the Roof Structure from the Burgas State Opera
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Police Chase in Gabrovo Ends with Suspect Shot in the Head Police Chase in Gabrovo Ends with Suspect Shot in the Head
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
For Children’s Day: Free Shows at the Dolphinarium in Varna For Children’s Day: Free Shows at the Dolphinarium in Varna
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
9 kg of Marijuana, 30 g of Cocaine, Electronic Scales, and Over 45,000 BGN Seized in Police Raid (PHOTOS) 9 kg of Marijuana, 30 g of Cocaine, Electronic Scales, and Over 45,000 BGN Seized in Police Raid (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.

Водещи новини

"Благодаря ви": Зеленски покани Желязков на среща на върха Украйна-Югоизточна Европа, премиерът ни прие
"Благодаря ви": Зеленски покани Желязков на среща на...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
По света
Даниел Митов: Непрестанно демонстрираме решителност за справяне с войната на пътя Даниел Митов: Непрестанно демонстрираме решителност за справяне с войната на пътя
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
Илхан Кючюк: Не сме дискутирали дали Ахмед Доган да бъде почетен председател Илхан Кючюк: Не сме дискутирали дали Ахмед Доган да бъде почетен председател
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Политика
Засега без име на партията: 11 души от лоялните младежи на Доган подготвят събирането на инициативен комитет Засега без име на партията: 11 души от лоялните младежи на Доган подготвят събирането на инициативен комитет
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Хакери атакуват сайта "Черна писта" на 18-годишния Мартин...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев: Цели се моята работа и работата на администрацията...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Политика
Тежка катастрофа на Подбалканския път, пострадали са едногодишно...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Сбогом, Мъск!
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ