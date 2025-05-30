"We Want Peace": Protest in Support of Palestine Held in Sofia

A protest in support of Palestine took place today, May 30, in Sofia.

The demonstrators called for a just and balanced foreign policy from Bulgaria and the suspension of the country’s trade relations with Israel, citing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

"We want to call Bulgaria and the international community to put pressure on Israel to stop the mass bombings and mass killings. We want the war to end. We want peace.”

“The entire world must stand with the Palestinian people—especially in light of what is happening in Gaza: the genocide being committed, the killing of people, of children, the hunger. We must stand as human beings with them, against the Israeli occupation that is causing this.”