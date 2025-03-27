European Public Prosecutor's Office opens administrative enquiry into Bulgarian EU prosecutor

The College of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has opened an administrative enquiry into possible wrongdoing by the Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva in the framework of an ongoing EPPO investigation.

On its website, the European Public Prosecutor's Office reports that on March 26, European Prosecutor General Laura Kövesi informed the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission about the enquiry.

The responsibility for the assessment of the information at the origin of this administrative enquiry in relation to the independence of the European Prosecutor lies with the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission. It is an essential requirement for the initial appointment of European Prosecutors and for their ability to perform their duties during their time in office, EPPO says in the statement.

The statement further emphasises that the independence of all European prosecutors is one of the core values of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, which is essential for the discharge of its mission.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office did not specify the reasons for initiating the investigation.

The full statement from the European Prosecutor’s Office can be found here.

The name of Teodora Georgieva emerged in two letters sent to Bulgarian media, signed by the sought-after former investigator Petyo Petrov - nicknamed the Euro. The letters contain two video recordings. It is claimed that both were made during a meeting between Petrov and Georgieva at the private club "The Seven Dwarfs."

In both recordings, the conversation revolves around Georgieva’s appointment as European prosecutor. The video only shows the woman's back and only the voice can be heard.

The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office has launched a verification to confirm the authenticity of the first video.

The second video, sent two days ago, talks how competitors for Georgieva’s position in the European Public Prosecutor’s Office should be removed from the selection process.