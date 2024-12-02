НОВИНИ
Evelina Slavcheva elected as the new President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:27, 02.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Corresponding Member Evelina Slavcheva from the Institute of Electrochemistry and Energy Systems is the new President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. This is the first woman chair of the institution.

Slavcheva received 81 votes of support from the members of the General Assembly. The other candidate for the post, Acad. Hristo Naydensky from the Institute of Microbiology received 19 votes of support.

The new President of BAS indicated the priorities of the work:

"The priorities are not few, but what I would like to achieve is an even greater integrity of the Academy and all its institutes, so that we are truly one community, one big team with its whole diversity in the service of knowledge and the Bulgarian state and society."

The term of office of the President of BAS is 4 years.

The second term of the current President of BAS, Acad. Julian Revalski will expire on 7 December.

