ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Executive Director of Bulgartransgaz: The expansion of the capacity of Chiren underground gas storage facility will be completed

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
EN
Запази
The Executive Director of the natural gas transmission and storage system operator of Bulgaria,"Bulgartansgaz," Vladimir Malinov, spoke after the illness that had delayed clarification on the topic of the expansion of the capacity of the Chiren underground gas storage facility. Malinov said on March 28 that he would complete the expansion of the gas storage facility, despite the opposition to the project. He also claimed that he had not faced any political pressure regarding the project's implementation. The topic has a history—last August, the European Public Prosecutor's Office entered the offices of "Bulgartansgaz" as part of an investigation related to the Chiren gas storage facility expansion project, which was suspended due to the investigation.

Regarding the public procurement for the expansion of the Chiren gas storage facility, Malinov assured that all rules were followed.

"There were no violations or crimes committed during the public procurement for the drilling fund. When conducting the public procurement for the drilling fund, no violations were committed, let alone crimes. The initiation, conduct, and signing of the contract for the drilling fund were subject to inspection by the State Financial Inspection Agency. No violations were found," explained Vladimir Malinov, the Executive Director of "Bulgartansgaz."

Malinov pointed out that after the contract was terminated by "Bulgartansgaz," the contractor had fully refunded all payments received.

"And these funds are in the accounts of Bulgartransgaz - available at this time. The advance payment, made under the contract, has not been made with the grant funds from the EC. These funds have not been requested back. They remain available to the independent transmission operator," explained Vladimir Malinov.

Malinov noted a contradiction:

"I am somewhat doubtful, or rather perplexed, by the fact that, on one hand, the European Commission continues its unreserved support without reducing the financial resources, with an extension of the project implementation period, and on the other hand an inspection by Bulgarian delegated prosecutors continues," Malinov said.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office has been investigating the expansion of the Chiren gas storage facility since last summer. Malinov pointed out that he has already testified twice at the European Prosecutor's Office as a witness and added that the resistance to the project's implementation motivates him.

"I will finish the Chiren expansion project despite and regardless of all my well-wishers and opponents of the project. I do not think it would be right and proper for me to resign and I will not do so," he said.

