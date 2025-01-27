НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart

пътувайте ливанската република призоваха мвнр
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:11, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister, Georg Georgiev, held a phone conversation on January 26, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar, the Foreign Ministry said.

The two discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, including the practical implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of all hostages.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister emphasised that Bulgaria received with great relief and joy the news of the release of four Israeli hostages, including Bulgarian citizen Daniela Gilboa. Bulgaria will continue to work in coordination with international partners and Israel to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

The unwavering solidarity of Bulgaria with Israel's right to live in peace and ensure the security of its citizens was reaffirmed. The two ministers expressed hope that, despite the challenges, the hard-won agreement would be fully implemented, with the goal of releasing all hostages, improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and fostering a process for establishing peace and stability in the region.

During the conversation, the positive progress in bilateral relations, which are of a strategic nature, was noted, and the mutual desire to further deepen the partnership in several areas of common interest was confirmed.

Bulgaria reaffirmed its support for the imminent holding of a full-fledged EU-Israel Association Council, which would give a positive impetus for relations and opportunities for expanding EU-Israel cooperation.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Mummers festival "Surva" ends with a dance and fireworks display
Mummers festival "Surva" ends with a dance and fireworks display
16:49, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Hackers attacked Supreme Administrative Court and administrative courts in the country
Hackers attacked Supreme Administrative Court and administrative courts in the country
16:00, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Wholesale prices of fruit went up
Wholesale prices of fruit went up
15:08, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
 Energy poverty: Unions call for compensation for nearly 2 million Bulgarians
Energy poverty: Unions call for compensation for nearly 2 million Bulgarians
14:34, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
 Nearly 12,000 participants gathered at "Surva" mummers festival in Pernik (see pics)
Nearly 12,000 participants gathered at "Surva" mummers festival in Pernik (see pics)
20:58, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
 EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future
EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future
20:26, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Search underway for two people after gas explosion in a house in Bankya
Search underway for two people after gas explosion in a house in Bankya
20:08, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 From 1 July, Bulgaria takes over the Chairmanship-in-Office of South-East European Cooperation Process
From 1 July, Bulgaria takes over the Chairmanship-in-Office of South-East European Cooperation Process
19:32, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 The role of Oman in the release of the Bulgarian sailors from "Galaxy Leader" emphasised by Foreign Minister Georgiev during a meeting with his Omani counterpart
The role of Oman in the release of the Bulgarian sailors from "Galaxy Leader" emphasised by Foreign Minister Georgiev during a meeting with his Omani counterpart
18:51, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
 More than 12,000 participants from across Bulgaria will take part in the Mummers Festival 'Surva' in Pernik
More than 12,000 participants from across Bulgaria will take part in the Mummers Festival 'Surva' in Pernik
18:22, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
 Release of "Galaxy Leader' crew - "I admire our two sailors, they did not break," Elena Yoncheva says
Release of "Galaxy Leader' crew - "I admire our two sailors, they did not break," Elena Yoncheva says
18:04, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
 Three more districts declare flu epidemic, measures take effect from Monday
Three more districts declare flu epidemic, measures take effect from Monday
16:47, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Nearly 12,000 participants gathered at "Surva" mummers festival in Pernik (see pics)
Nearly 12,000 participants gathered at "Surva" mummers festival in Pernik (see pics)
EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future
EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future
Search underway for two people after gas explosion in a house in Bankya
Search underway for two people after gas explosion in a house in Bankya
From 1 July, Bulgaria takes over the Chairmanship-in-Office of South-East European Cooperation Process
From 1 July, Bulgaria takes over the Chairmanship-in-Office of South-East European Cooperation Process
The role of Oman in the release of the Bulgarian sailors from "Galaxy Leader" emphasised by Foreign Minister Georgiev during a meeting with his Omani counterpart
The role of Oman in the release of the Bulgarian sailors from "Galaxy Leader" emphasised by Foreign Minister Georgiev during a meeting with his Omani counterpart
Release of "Galaxy Leader' crew - "I admire our two sailors, they did not break," Elena Yoncheva says
Release of "Galaxy Leader' crew - "I admire our two sailors, they did not break," Elena Yoncheva says
Топ 24
Най-четени
Момичета се биха в мол в Бургас (ВИДЕО)
Момичета се биха в мол в Бургас (ВИДЕО)
От 29 януари до 4 февруари учениците във Варна ще учат онлайн
От 29 януари до 4 февруари учениците във Варна ще учат онлайн
Колумбия отказа да приеме полети с депортирани имигранти, Тръмп реагира
Колумбия отказа да приеме полети с депортирани имигранти, Тръмп...
Швеция конфискува българския кораб "Вежен" заради съмнения за саботаж?
Швеция конфискува българския кораб "Вежен" заради...
Пожар напълно унищожи две къщи в село Орешак
Пожар напълно унищожи две къщи в село Орешак
Календар на събитията в олимпийските спортове през 2025 г.
Календар на събитията в олимпийските спортове през 2025 г.
Сгрешените железници: Защо БДЖ стана синоним на безхаберие, корупция и трагедия?
Сгрешените железници: Защо БДЖ стана синоним на безхаберие,...
Моторист падна от 12-метрова скала във Варненско
Моторист падна от 12-метрова скала във Варненско
От днес още три области са в грипна епидемия
От днес още три области са в грипна епидемия
Луис де ла Фуенте удължи своя престой начело на Испания
Луис де ла Фуенте удължи своя престой начело на Испания
Hackers attacked Supreme Administrative Court and administrative courts in the country
Hackers attacked Supreme Administrative Court and administrative courts in the country