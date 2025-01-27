Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister, Georg Georgiev, held a phone conversation on January 26, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar, the Foreign Ministry said.

The two discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, including the practical implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of all hostages.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister emphasised that Bulgaria received with great relief and joy the news of the release of four Israeli hostages, including Bulgarian citizen Daniela Gilboa. Bulgaria will continue to work in coordination with international partners and Israel to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

The unwavering solidarity of Bulgaria with Israel's right to live in peace and ensure the security of its citizens was reaffirmed. The two ministers expressed hope that, despite the challenges, the hard-won agreement would be fully implemented, with the goal of releasing all hostages, improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and fostering a process for establishing peace and stability in the region.

During the conversation, the positive progress in bilateral relations, which are of a strategic nature, was noted, and the mutual desire to further deepen the partnership in several areas of common interest was confirmed.

Bulgaria reaffirmed its support for the imminent holding of a full-fledged EU-Israel Association Council, which would give a positive impetus for relations and opportunities for expanding EU-Israel cooperation.

