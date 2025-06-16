Foreign Minister Georgiev: All 11 Bulgarians Who Requested Evacuation Have Safely Left Jordan

A bit of good news: 11 Bulgarians safely left Amman, says Foreign Minister, Georg Georgiev.

Eleven people have successfully left Amman in the past few hours, including eight students under the Erasmus programme and three family members. “These are all the individuals who requested evacuation, and they have safely departed Jordan,” stated Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev in an interview with “The Day Begins” on Bulgarian National Television on June 16.

Minister Georgiev explained that Bulgaria is fully prepared to evacuate its nationals from Iran and Israel if needed, though he did not specify the exact number of people.

“Our top priority is the safe evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from the affected countries. There are Bulgarians in Israel who have requested evacuation. The lists are constantly being updated. They are not concentrated in a single location, not just in Tel Aviv. There are also a few individuals in Iran, though the number is smaller given the limited Bulgarian presence there.”

He stressed that evacuation by air from Israel is currently impossible.