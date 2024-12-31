Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station

Four people died in a fire in a train carriage at Sofia's Central Station and two others have been injured on December 31. They were homeless people who got into the carriage during the night and started the fire. The fire has been extinguished.

The carriage was scheduled to operate on the Sofia–Petrich route, with a departure time of 7:30 AM. An investigation is currently underway, according to the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR).

The two injured individuals have been hospitalized in the Toxicology Department of the Emergency Hospital "Pirogov." One is approximately 65 years old, and the other is over 35 years old. Both are in critical condition.

In an interview on the BNT morning programme "The Day Begins," the Head of the Fire Fighting Department, Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, clarified that the carriage was not abandoned but fully operational.

The investigation is ongoing.

