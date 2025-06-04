Reactions and Comments in Bulgaria's Parliament Following the News of the Positive Convergence Euro Reports (OVERVIEW)

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed his gratitude to his party and to the others supporting the government:

"By having a regular government and forming an improbable minority coalition—despite all the shocks caused, first and foremost, by President Radev, then Ahmed Dogan, Kiril Petkov in third, Denkov, Assen Vassilev, and only then I would add 'Vazrazhdane'—who in every way, including today, tried to reverse the course of history. Bulgaria is now heading where the major European nations are, where Levski wanted us to be."

Borissov pointed out that Bulgaria’s voice will now be heard. He assured the public that there will be strict measures against speculation:

"For the past 30 years, when pensions fell to three dollars and we had the Bulgarian lev—was there no speculation? When it was devalued, denominated, subjected to all kinds of manipulation? We’ve taken you to the Champions League. We’ve brought you among the white prosperous countries."

Even before it was officially confirmed that Bulgaria had received the green light for the eurozone in both reports, the GERB leader declared that major work lies ahead:

"The benefits will be felt next year, when interest rates decrease and decisions are made with Bulgaria participating in them."

Vladislav Goranov, the Finance Minister at the time when Bulgaria entered the eurozone waiting room (ERM II), outlined the economic benefits for the country:

"A small Bulgaria with a population of a few million will become will become an economic part of the world’s largest formation. Speculation is a violation of the rules, and it is the state's and institutions' role to ensure that doesn’t happen. It will be easier for us, as we have a fixed exchange rate anchor. Fears should not be inflamed or exploited."

Another former Finance Minister, Assen Vassilev, called the positive reports a major success:

"We are finally equal to all other European nations. There is no longer any formal obstacle. Bulgaria has the same rights as Germany, France, and Italy to print and use the euro. From here on, how the country develops—reaching European income levels and lifestyle—is entirely up to us. We have no excuse."

Atanas Atanasov - We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria: "Bulgaria has laid the final brick in its European membership. Congratulations to all Bulgarians—Europeans! We must fight fears together because there are so many channels through which disinformation spreads."

The news of the two positive reports caught Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of “Vazrazhdane,” and his parliamentary group at the rostrum. They blocked it, but despite their actions, MPs went ahead with the voting on legislation.

Natalia Kiselova - Speaker of the National Assembly "Your behavior—how should I put it?—is, at the very least, in violation of the parliamentary rules."

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of “Vazrazhdane”:"You violated the Constitution—let's not talk about violations of rules."

The Speaker issued a formal reprimand to Kostadinov. The same sanction was given to Tsoncho Ganev, who forcefully shoved Yavor Bozhankov.

Kostadin Kostadinov:"Today is a shameful and dark day in Bulgaria’s history. These reports are no surprise to us—we knew all along that this was being orchestrated. We will blow up the eurozone from within. It will become a bleeding wound." BNT reporter: "Why are you scaring people?"

Kostadinov: "Scaring people?"

BNT:"You’re talking about blowing up the eurozone?"

Kostadinov: "Yes, we will blow up the eurozone because it is a pyramid scheme."

Delyan Peevski, leader of MRF – New Beginning, assessed who contributed to the eurozone achievement:

BNT: Whose success is this?

"It belongs to all those who have supported this over the years. First of all, the person who started it and did the most work is Vladislav Goranov. I congratulate him for everything he accomplished. GERB, MRF—we were the main drivers, along with our current allies. This is a great success for the government. It is a success for Bulgaria. The liars—and chief among them the charlatans—will not succeed. Today marks the end for them. The threats of war, disorder, and blowing up the EU—I urge all competent authorities to examine what happened before the European Commission, and I call on colleagues to immediately lift the immunities of 'Vazrazhdane'. Kostadinov’s time is over."

In the morning, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) pointed out the shortcomings of the last 3–4 years and emphasised future priorities.

Atanas Atanasov - BSP-United Left: "There was no public information campaign. That’s why we in the BSP are focusing all our efforts both on public awareness and on firm measures: to reassure people that this will not affect their savings or their incomes."

On Facebook, Slavi Trifonov, leader of There Is Such a People, wrote that Bulgaria is where it belongs, despite attempts by some to instill fear. He expressed confidence that Bulgarians will live better:

"This is an undeniable success. Bulgaria is where it belongs, despite the fears spread by certain people and the blatant nonsense and speculation spread by political parties with questionable shelf lives… Bulgaria will be better off, and so will its citizens."

Toshko Yordanov - Chairman of There is Such a People PG: "There are groups turning this into hysteria. On one side, the WCCs, who politicise it, and on the other, their mirror opposites—'Vazrazhdane'—who are shouting against it in an equally stupid ridiculous way. We should just accept it as a normal step in the country’s development."

MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) and "Velichie" were critical.

Radostin Vassilev - leader of MECH: "For me, political instability will now emerge, even though for the ruling majority and their supporting parties, joining the eurozone is a major success. I believe this will trigger other political processes."