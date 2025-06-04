Roberta Metsola Welcomes Bulgaria's Progress Toward Eurozone Accession

"I welcome today's decision paving the way for Bulgaria to join the Eurozone. The euro brings prosperity and stability," wrote Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, on the social platform X.

Earlier today, the European Commission concluded that Bulgaria is ready to adopt the euro as of January 1, 2026—a key milestone that would make the country the 21st EU member state to join the euro area. This assessment is detailed in the 2025 Convergence Report, prepared at the request of the Bulgarian authorities, and marks a decisive and historic step in Bulgaria’s path toward euro adoption.

This is another big step forward for the people of Bulgaria and for Europe following the country's accession to Schengen.