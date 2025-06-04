Positive Reports from the European Commission and ECB on Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

The convergence reports by the European Commission and the European Central Bank regarding Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro are positive.

Bulgaria meets all four criteria, and the European Commission recommends starting the procedure for the country’s entry into the Eurozone on January 1 next year. This will make Bulgaria the 21st member of the Eurozone.

Historic Day for Bulgaria: Awaiting the Asessment from EC and ECB on Euro Area Criteria

The European Commission has concluded that Bulgaria is ready to adopt the euro as of January 1, 2026 — a key milestone that will make the country the 21st member state to join the Eurozone. This assessment is detailed in the 2025 Convergence Report, prepared at the request of the Bulgarian authorities, marking a decisive and historic step in Bulgaria’s path toward euro adoption.

The report confirms that Bulgaria meets the four nominal criteria designed to ensure that a country is ready to adopt the euro and that its economy is prepared. The country’s legislation is also recognized as compliant with the requirements of the Treaty and the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and the European Central Bank.

The Commission’s assessment also takes into account additional factors related to economic integration and convergence, including developments in the balance of payments and the integration of goods, labor, and financial markets.

This assessment is complemented by the ECB's own Convergence Report, also published today, June 4. The full report can be read here.