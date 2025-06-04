БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тръмп и Путин са разговаряли по телефона
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Премиерът Желязков в "По света и у нас":...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Шофьорът, убил 12-годишната Сияна в катастрофа, иска...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Депутатите стигнаха до бой в парламента
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Публикуваха верните отговори от външното оценяване на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Депутатите отхвърлиха ветото на президента Радев върху...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Премиерът Росен Желязков: Нашите задачи са да направим...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Исторически ден за България: В очакване на оценката от ЕК...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Positive Reports from the European Commission and ECB on Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
EN
Запази

Our country meets the criteria for joining the euro area on 1 January 2026.

европейският парламент одобри новата европейската комисия
Снимка: The image is illustrative

The convergence reports by the European Commission and the European Central Bank regarding Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro are positive.

Bulgaria meets all four criteria, and the European Commission recommends starting the procedure for the country’s entry into the Eurozone on January 1 next year. This will make Bulgaria the 21st member of the Eurozone.

Historic Day for Bulgaria: Awaiting the Asessment from EC and ECB on Euro Area Criteria

The European Commission has concluded that Bulgaria is ready to adopt the euro as of January 1, 2026 — a key milestone that will make the country the 21st member state to join the Eurozone. This assessment is detailed in the 2025 Convergence Report, prepared at the request of the Bulgarian authorities, marking a decisive and historic step in Bulgaria’s path toward euro adoption.

The report confirms that Bulgaria meets the four nominal criteria designed to ensure that a country is ready to adopt the euro and that its economy is prepared. The country’s legislation is also recognized as compliant with the requirements of the Treaty and the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and the European Central Bank.

The Commission’s assessment also takes into account additional factors related to economic integration and convergence, including developments in the balance of payments and the integration of goods, labor, and financial markets.

This assessment is complemented by the ECB's own Convergence Report, also published today, June 4. The full report can be read here.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
1
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство по БНТ
2
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство по БНТ
Депутатите стигнаха до бой в парламента
3
Депутатите стигнаха до бой в парламента
Протестът в София срещу въвеждането на еврото в СНИМКИ
4
Протестът в София срещу въвеждането на еврото в СНИМКИ
Исторически ден за България: В очакване на оценката от ЕК и ЕЦБ
5
Исторически ден за България: В очакване на оценката от ЕК и ЕЦБ
Кирил Петков: Браво, че отиваме в еврозоната, не е браво, че Русе - Бяла струва 3 милиарда
6
Кирил Петков: Браво, че отиваме в еврозоната, не е браво, че Русе -...

Най-четени

Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само на мен, има много родители като мен"
1
Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само...
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за разследването на Грозев
2
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за...
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в дезинформационни кампании на ГРУ
3
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в...
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
4
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол
5
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
6
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България

More from: Bulgaria

Roberta Metsola Welcomes Bulgaria's Progress Toward Eurozone Accession
Roberta Metsola Welcomes Bulgaria's Progress Toward Eurozone Accession
Bulgaria Has No Additional Conditions for North Macedonia’s EU Accession Beyond the Agreed Ones Bulgaria Has No Additional Conditions for North Macedonia’s EU Accession Beyond the Agreed Ones
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Reactions and Comments in Bulgaria's Parliament Following the News of the Positive Convergence Euro Reports (OVERVIEW) Reactions and Comments in Bulgaria's Parliament Following the News of the Positive Convergence Euro Reports (OVERVIEW)
Чете се за: 09:57 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov: Today, the European Commission and the European Central Bank Unequivocally Stated that Bulgaria Meets the Criteria for Joining the Euro Area PM Zhelyazkov: Today, the European Commission and the European Central Bank Unequivocally Stated that Bulgaria Meets the Criteria for Joining the Euro Area
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
Government Establishes Coordination and Oversight Mechanism for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Government Establishes Coordination and Oversight Mechanism for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Paschal Donohoe to BNT: Eurozone Expansion Is Good News for the Entire EU Single Market Paschal Donohoe to BNT: Eurozone Expansion Is Good News for the Entire EU Single Market
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Премиерът Желязков в "По света и у нас": Държавата ще осигури плавно и сигурно преминаване към еврото
Премиерът Желязков в "По света и у нас": Държавата ще...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
България е готова за еврото от 1 януари 2026 г. (ОБЗОР) България е готова за еврото от 1 януари 2026 г. (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
По света
Срещу катастрофите: Масови проверки на камиони и автобуси на АМ "Тракия" край Пловдив Срещу катастрофите: Масови проверки на камиони и автобуси на АМ "Тракия" край Пловдив
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Тръмп и Путин са разговаряли по телефона Тръмп и Путин са разговаряли по телефона
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
По света
България и еврото: Политическите коментари след положителните...
Чете се за: 08:45 мин.
У нас
Какво предстои след положителната оценка от конвергентните доклади...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
В защита на лева: Протест съпроводи обявяването на докладите за...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
България и еврото
ГДБОП разкри случай на изнудване на бизнесмен
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ