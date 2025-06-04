"We Continue the Change" Collect Signatures for No-Confidence Vote, DB Considers the Moment Inappropriate

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) has confirmed that they will submit a vote of no confidence against the government immediately after the country receives an official date for joining the Eurozone.

However, this intention has sparked discord within the WCC–Democratic Bulgaria (DB) coalition, as Democratic Bulgaria believes that now is not the appropriate time. GERB leader Boyko Borissov reminded that beyond securing a date for Eurozone entry, Bulgaria still has a lot of work to do on the introduction of the euro, and expressed bewilderment at the no-confidence initiative.

WCC has begun discussions to collect signatures in support of the no-confidence motion. The specific grounds for the motion have yet to be determined. While they welcome the country’s admission into the Eurozone, they argue that corruption issues remain unresolved.

Q: If the government falls, how would that affect the adoption of the euro?

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change":

"Once we have a date set by the EU and voted on by the European Parliament, the subsequent steps are automatic. At that point, it does not matter what government is in place."

Democratic Bulgaria disagrees with this reasoning. They argue that a vote of no confidence should not be devalued, and introducing such a motion immediately after a major national success would undermine the seriousness of the instrument. They stated the matter would be further discussed within the coalition.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of Democratic Bulgaria:

"Our assessment is that the conditions for a no-confidence vote against the government will not exist before September of this year. We have many potential topics for such a vote, but the necessary conditions won’t be met before September."

- Why September?

Mirchev: "For many reasons—one is the state budget, another is the preparation for Eurozone entry."

Borissov expressed bewilderment at the PP's intention and reminded that apart from the eurozone date, our country has a lot of work to do on the introduction of the euro, and for that a stable government is needed. His hope is in "Yes, Bulgaria".

Borissov:

"Today, WCC has aligned itself with 'Vazrazhdane', 'Velichie', MECH, where they’ve always belonged, and with President Radev. They claim to look westward, but in reality, they are striving eastward. I understand—they want to be in opposition. They want to associate this cabinet with Peevski. But we were aligned with Peevski in the coalition in the same way as now. The only difference is that now Kiril is gone. We have been taking pictures, taking pictures every day.""

The "There Is Such a People" party dismissed the timing of the no-confidence vote as sheer foolishness.

Toshko Yordanov, chair of There Is Such a People's parliamentary group:

"If a party claims that Eurozone accession is the ultimate goal of its existence—something they live and breathe for—then to seek a vote of no confidence and potentially topple the government just when a date is being set, and when all the heavy lifting for Eurozone implementation lies ahead... to do that now, when so much must be done to protect Bulgarian consumers and the country as a whole, is, frankly, idiotic."

"Vazrazhdane" and MECH are pushing for early elections and are prepared to support any no-confidence motion.