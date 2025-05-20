БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Решава ли се дългосрочно проблемът с транспорта на София...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Наталия Киселова: Сезирането на КС от президента няма да...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Преди матурите: Как протича подготовката?
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

From President Radev’s Visit to Tokyo: Japanese Business Shows Growing Interest in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
EN
Запази
визатата президента радев токио японският бизнес проявява все голям интерес българия
Снимка: BTA

President Rumen Radev and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba signed a Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Bulgaria and Japan in Tokyo. President Radev described the document as an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations. Prime Minister Ishiba noted the growing interest of Japanese businesses in Bulgaria.

Prime Minister Ishiba welcomed President Radev with a formal ceremony at the official residence in Tokyo. After delegation talks, the two leaders signed the strategic partnership declaration.

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “The elevation of our relations to this high level is driven both by the dynamic economic and technological development of our two countries and by our shared fundamental values, as well as our expressed common commitment to be factors of stability in our regions and to continue working together to uphold peace and security internationally.”

Shigeru Ishiba - Prime Minister of Japan: "In today’s world, where the international community faces numerous challenges, security in the North Atlantic and Pacific regions is becoming increasingly interconnected.”

President Radev described the signed declaration as an important step in the history of relations between the two countries. Both Prime Minister Ishiba and President Radev agreed that the declaration opens new opportunities to expand and deepen business ties between Bulgaria and Japan.

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "Today, Bulgaria offers a range of opportunities of mutual interest in high-tech sectors of the future.”

Shigeru Ishiba - Prime Minister of Japan: "Japanese companies are showing growing interest in Bulgaria. Against the backdrop of highly skilled professionals and your country's role as a regional innovation hub, high-tech cooperation is also gaining momentum."

Photo by BTA

President Radev congratulated his host for the excellent organisation and hospitality at the World Expo in Osaka. Earlier, the President opened a business forum attended by over 150 leading Japanese companies, urging them to invest in Bulgaria.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова компания, за да вози безплатно
1
По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова...
Васил Терзиев: "Благодаря, София"
2
Васил Терзиев: "Благодаря, София"
Блокадата в София падна, транспортът тръгва от утре
3
Блокадата в София падна, транспортът тръгва от утре
Тръмп пред лидерите на ЕС: Преговорите за мир между Русия и Украйна ще започнат незабавно
4
Тръмп пред лидерите на ЕС: Преговорите за мир между Русия и Украйна...
Все по-близо до еврозоната: България отговоря на всички критерии за влизане към началото на месец май
5
Все по-близо до еврозоната: България отговоря на всички критерии за...
За края на една война: Русия е готова да работи с Украйна над меморандум за бъдещ мирен договор
6
За края на една война: Русия е готова да работи с Украйна над...

Най-четени

Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък, метро ще има
1
Протестът на наземния градски транспорт в София продължава в петък,...
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
2
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00 часа, обявиха синдикатите
3
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00...
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се очаква тази вечер
4
Ще се движи ли утре градският транспорт в София - решението се...
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
5
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от позициите си
6
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от...

More from: Bulgaria

Fire Burned Bungalows Near Kosata Beach in Pomorie (PHOTOS)
Fire Burned Bungalows Near Kosata Beach in Pomorie (PHOTOS)
A Baby of the Endangered Addax Antelope Born at Sofia Zoo (see pics) A Baby of the Endangered Addax Antelope Born at Sofia Zoo (see pics)
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Four Arrested in Sandanski in Joint Operation Investigating EU Funds Misuse Four Arrested in Sandanski in Joint Operation Investigating EU Funds Misuse
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Bulgaria Has the Highest Mortality Rate in Europe Bulgaria Has the Highest Mortality Rate in Europe
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Sofia Underground to Operate on May 20 with Additional Trains Sofia Underground to Operate on May 20 with Additional Trains
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Trams, Buses, and Trolleybuses Resume Scheduled Service in Sofia Following Six-Day Strike Trams, Buses, and Trolleybuses Resume Scheduled Service in Sofia Following Six-Day Strike
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Заради аферата "Huawei": Никола Минчев е готов да даде имунитета си като евродепутат
Заради аферата "Huawei": Никола Минчев е готов да даде...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Европрокуратурата и ГДБОП влязоха в Общинската служба по земеделие в Сандански Европрокуратурата и ГДБОП влязоха в Общинската служба по земеделие в Сандански
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Пожар изпепели бунгала край плаж Косата в Поморие (СНИМКИ) Пожар изпепели бунгала край плаж Косата в Поморие (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
От визатата на президента Радев в Токио: Японският бизнес проявява все по-голям интерес към България От визатата на президента Радев в Токио: Японският бизнес проявява все по-голям интерес към България
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
По света
Над 50 000 зрелостници се явяват на матурата по български език и...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев: Готвят ни следващата криза, по-голяма от тази с...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Франция, Великобритания и Канада втвърдиха тона спрямо Израел
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
По света
Проверка на факти: Зеленият ток ли доведе до кризата в Испания?
Чете се за: 08:52 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ