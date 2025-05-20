From President Radev’s Visit to Tokyo: Japanese Business Shows Growing Interest in Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba signed a Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Bulgaria and Japan in Tokyo. President Radev described the document as an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations. Prime Minister Ishiba noted the growing interest of Japanese businesses in Bulgaria.

Prime Minister Ishiba welcomed President Radev with a formal ceremony at the official residence in Tokyo. After delegation talks, the two leaders signed the strategic partnership declaration.

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “The elevation of our relations to this high level is driven both by the dynamic economic and technological development of our two countries and by our shared fundamental values, as well as our expressed common commitment to be factors of stability in our regions and to continue working together to uphold peace and security internationally.” Shigeru Ishiba - Prime Minister of Japan: "In today’s world, where the international community faces numerous challenges, security in the North Atlantic and Pacific regions is becoming increasingly interconnected.”

President Radev described the signed declaration as an important step in the history of relations between the two countries. Both Prime Minister Ishiba and President Radev agreed that the declaration opens new opportunities to expand and deepen business ties between Bulgaria and Japan.

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "Today, Bulgaria offers a range of opportunities of mutual interest in high-tech sectors of the future.” Shigeru Ishiba - Prime Minister of Japan: "Japanese companies are showing growing interest in Bulgaria. Against the backdrop of highly skilled professionals and your country's role as a regional innovation hub, high-tech cooperation is also gaining momentum."

President Radev congratulated his host for the excellent organisation and hospitality at the World Expo in Osaka. Earlier, the President opened a business forum attended by over 150 leading Japanese companies, urging them to invest in Bulgaria.