Heavy Trucks Allowed Through Petrohan Pass in Designated Hours

As of 9:00 AM today, June 16, heavy trucks weighing over 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through the Petrohan Pass in the Balkan Mountains (Stara Planina) in the direction from Montana to Sofia. The movement of these vehicles is permitted only during specific days and hours, according to the Bulgarian Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA).

The order stipulates that vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes will be allowed to pass through Petrokhan in the direction from Montana to Sofia on weekdays from Monday to Friday from 19.00 to 5.00 and from 9.00 to 16.00, the Road Agency said.

Truck traffic through the pass is strictly prohibited on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

Traffic Police will closely monitor compliance with these regulations, stated Kalin Haitov, District Governor of Montana. The order is valid until July 11, 2025, RIA confirmed.

In 2024, heavy truck traffic through Petrohan was permitted between June and October. Last summer, seven public protests took place, including road blockades by residents of the municipalities of Montana and Berkovitsa, expressing discontent with the traffic situation.