High-Tech Drones to Clean the Sea Near Pomorie

The Municipality of Pomorie has acquired and put into operation two high-tech water drones designed to collect floating waste on the surface of the water, such as plastic bags, household plastics, abandoned gillnets, and harmful aquatic vegetation. The drones were purchased under the European programme "Environmental Protection and Climate Change" and are stationed at the Fishing Port in the seaside town.

These advanced drones move through the water at speeds of up to 5 km/h, collecting unwanted debris. Their primary targets are plastic bags and various plastic waste, with a maximum capacity of 100 kg of collected material.

Marin Todorov, Environmental Expert at Pomorie Municipality, explained:

"Each drone weighs around 80 kg and measures approximately 1.5 metres in length and 60–80 cm in width. They are joystick-operated, which makes them very easy to control. A display shows the precise path taken by the drone."

The drones will be deployed in Pomorie Lake, the Aheloy River, and in the sea. While cleaning, they also collect environmental data.

Todorov added:

"While they clean the surface, the drones are equipped with sensors that measure seven water parameters: pH, depth, salinity, dissolved oxygen, and turbidity, among others."

Students from Burgas also took part in the demonstration of cleaning the fishing port with drones.

Krasimira Skodzhova, Teacher at 'Mihail Lakatnik' Primary School in Burgas, shared:

"Our school is an eco-certified institution. We gladly and regularly take part in environmental initiatives. We teach our students to love the environment and show them how to protect and care for nature."

High-tech drones leave a zero carbon footprint during operation.