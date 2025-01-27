НОВИНИ
Holocaust Remembrance Day: President Rumen Radev attends commemorative ceremony in Poland

Leaders and representatives of more than 50 countries gather to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp

от БНТ
20:06, 27.01.2025
President Rumen Radev attends the memorial ceremony in Poland on January 27, where state leaders and representatives from over 50 countries and international institutions are also be present.

The term "Holocaust" refers to the systematic persecution and murder of Jews in Europe by German Nazis and their supporters between 1933 and 1945. Around 6 million people were killed during this time. The day will be marked with various initiatives in dozens of countries.

    photo by BTA

    In Sofia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Diplomatic Institute, and Sofia University organized a special event at the House of Europe to commemorate this dark period of history.

    Andrey Kovachev, MEP, GERB/EPP: "We can be proud as Bulgarians that, during these dark times of the Holocaust and the persecution and terror against the Jewish population in Europe, Bulgaria not only managed to save the Jews living in the territory of the then Kingdom of Bulgaria but also provided over 15-16 thousand transit visas through Bulgarian territory and with Bulgarian ships to save European Jews."

    Eli Anavi, Vice President of the Organisation of Jews in Bulgaria "Shalom": "The most important lesson is that the Holocaust can happen again. It is not just about the gas chambers. Even today, both small and large dictators are trying to repeat this tragedy."



