How is the Repair of the Danube Bridge near Ruse Progressing?

Work has commenced on the installation of a solid reinforced concrete barrier and the implementation of temporary traffic organisation along a 320-metre stretch slated for major repairs on the Danube Bridge at Ruse, in the direction of Bulgaria.

In the coming days, the existing asphalt surface will be removed, followed by the dismantling of the old sidewalk blocks, road safety systems, guardrails, and lighting poles in the affected section.

The work zone is adjacent to a section of the same carriageway that has already been renovated. During construction, traffic will continue to flow in both directions on the lane toward Romania, as it has until now.

Construction activities are carried out daily during daylight hours, depending on weather conditions. The work is being organised in stages, allowing vehicles to pass in both directions in the lane not currently under construction.

The Bulgarian section of the Danube Bridge, part of National Road I-2, spans 1.057 kilometers. Since its opening 70 years ago in 1954, the bridge has never undergone a full-scale renovation.

Photos by BTA

Authorities urge drivers to adhere strictly to the permitted dimensions for passing vehicles and respect the speed limit of 20 km/h. Oversized vehicles risk damaging the newly renovated sections, potentially leading to unexpected delays and additional repair work.

More from: Bulgaria

