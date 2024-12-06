How much have the prices of seasonal vegetables risen by?

"The good news is that prices this year are not much different from last year, except for a slight rise in banana prices by about 20 stotinki," Ilia Gatev, the executive director of Bulgaria's largest marketplace, told "The Day Begins" programme on BNT on December 6.

The discussion touched on whether price increases are a result of inflation or speculative practices and the balance between imported and local products.

He pointed out that the increase in prices was for greenhouse tomatoes and cucumbers. The pink tomato reached 4.50 BGN per kg. Price of pepper too.

