How much have the prices of seasonal vegetables risen by?

16:00, 06.12.2024
"The good news is that prices this year are not much different from last year, except for a slight rise in banana prices by about 20 stotinki," Ilia Gatev, the executive director of Bulgaria's largest marketplace, told "The Day Begins" programme on BNT on December 6.

The discussion touched on whether price increases are a result of inflation or speculative practices and the balance between imported and local products.

He pointed out that the increase in prices was for greenhouse tomatoes and cucumbers. The pink tomato reached 4.50 BGN per kg. Price of pepper too.

Progress achieved for the construction of Struma Motorway
The maximum insurable income increases to BGN 4,130
MPs elected Deputy Speakers of Parliament
Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them
Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
Бял дим: Със 140 гласа "за" Наталия Киселова беше избрана за председател на 51-вото Народно събрание
Анулираха президентските избори в Румъния
Наталия Киселова: Идеята за мнозинство включва ПП-ДБ, "БСП – Обединена левица", ИТН и "Възраждане"
Корабът "Царевна" се сблъска с турски кораб край Дания
Наталия Киселова: Българските граждани искат държава, която да мисли за тях
Земетресение с магнитуд 7 в Калифорния
За момента - няма да се умъртвяват животни във Велинград, съобщават МВР и МЗХ
Депутатите избраха анблок зам.-председателите на парламента
БНТ 3 ще излъчи световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща
Рилски спортист спечели домакинството си на Академик Пд в женското баскетболно първенство
Гледайте втория паралелен гигантски слалом от Световната купа по сноуборд на живо по БНТ 3
