US Cancels $215 Million in Grants, Including Funding for Bulgaria

U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has canceled the disbursement of grants totaling $215 million, earmarked for programmes in several countries, including Bulgaria. The announcement was made by the newly established U.S. Department of Government Efficiency via the social media platform X.

Photos by BTA

In total, 139 subsidies have been revoked. According to the information released, the funding canceled for Bulgaria amounts to $1.7 million, originally designated for the media literacy programme "Be MediaWise".

The U.S. State Department’s decision also affects various projects in the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Brazil, Belarus, Mauritania, Lebanon, Tunisia, and other countries.

