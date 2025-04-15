Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Bulgarian died in cargo van accident in Romania's Mehedinti

A Bulgarian citizen died in the accident with a cargi van that fell into the Danube River in Romania's Mehedinți County, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on April 15.

"In response to increased media interest regarding the incident involving a minibus that crashed on a viaduct over the Danube River on Romanian territory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that today the Embassy of Bulgaria in Bucharest received official information from the local authorities confirming that the person who died in the accident is a Bulgarian citizen," the statement reads.

The Bulgarian Embassy in Bucharest remains in constant contact with the competent Romanian authorities and is ready to provide assistance to the relatives of the deceased, the MFA added.