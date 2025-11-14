БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Woman and Two Men Arrested for Kidnapping 21-Year-Old Woman in Svilengrad

Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
полиция - лампа - престъпление
Снимка: Thr image is illustrative

A woman and two men have been arrested over the abduction of a 21-year-old woman in Svilengrad. The serious criminal offence was committed early this morning, with the alert to the 112 emergency line made by a friend of the kidnapped woman.

The detainees — two men aged 27 and 40 and a 44-year-old woman — are all known to the police and have previous convictions. The victim also has a police record related to narcotics, although she has not been convicted. The leading line of inquiry suggests a personal motive behind the crime.

The woman was kidnapped in front of a hotel in Svilengrad, with the emergency call received at 3:20 a.m. A dedicated investigative team was formed and a specialised police operation was launched to solve the serious premeditated crime.

The young woman and her captors were found in a house in the nearby village of Mustrak, the head of the Haskovo Regional Police Directorate, Senior Commissioner Miroslav Hristov, confirmed.

The three suspects have been detained for 72 hours. According to Haskovo District Prosecutor Ivan Stoyanov, two of them face between 10 and 20 years in prison, as well as possible confiscation of property.

