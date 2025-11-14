Wave of Reactions after the Parking Reform in Sofia

A wave of reactions has followed the new parking reforms in Sofia. After the announcement of a doubling of fees for the blue and green zones, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has launched a self-initiated inquiry.

The CPC will require the Sofia Municipality and the Urban Mobility Centre to provide evidence of objective economic factors justifying the steep increase in parking fees. The Commission has warned that any violations could result in sanctions.

Public discontent has also been sparked by the expansion of the two zones. Social media users have shared a template complaint that can be sent to the relevant authorities challenging the changes. Heated discussions have been taking place on Facebook in neighbourhoods that will fall under the green zone from next year, including Sukhata Reka, Hadzhi Dimitar, Izgrev, and Studentski Grad. A protest is scheduled for 23 November outside Sofia Municipality.

A series of negative reactions have emerged in the districts that will fall under the expanded green zone from next year. One such neighbourhood is Suhata Reka.

“Overall, the infrastructure in this district and the spaces between buildings, with such narrow streets, make me very curious how a green zone will even be implemented,” said one resident. “I’m against it, it makes no sense. There aren’t nearly as many cars here as in the city centre, and we have parking spaces in front of the blocks. It’s just pointless, they’re only trying to take money,” another added. “And the fact that parking fees have gone up? Sure, they’re rising, but the minimum wage stays the same,” commented a third resident. “I’m disappointed, what can I say,” said another. "Because it's not downtown and I don't think it should be a zone."

This prompted Marian to organise a protest next week. In his view, the scene will be identical to other districts with controlled parking zones – a lack of parking spaces, cars on green areas, and on pavements.

“Save Sofia” criticises the Mayor over parking reform Marian Tashev – protest organiser:

"Introducing such high zone prices, comparable to Vienna, could only be justified if the average salary in Sofia were the same as in Vienna. Paying 100 euros for a year only gives you access to a single area covering around three streets. If there are no spaces there, you are not allowed to park on another street without breaking the rules."

Alexander, who works in the Goce Delchev district, also finds himself within the new “green zone” and has prepared complaints to all relevant authorities. From next year, he also plans to make drastic changes to his business operations.

Alexander Dotsenko – professional property manager:

"I am seriously considering moving my office outside the zone. We operate large vehicles, and it’s impossible to park in the standard spaces. This imposes significant additional costs on us."

Residents of the blue zone are also facing another issue. From next year, they will pay €150 instead of BGN 100 for a parking subscription.

Svetoslav Ivanov – resident of Lozenets:

"Paying such an amount for a year isn’t the problem, but I understand paying for a service. Just some lines they’ve painted, spaces that are never guaranteed – that’s not a service, that’s extortion."

The Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) has launched an investigation into the planned increase in parking fees. The proposed changes fall under the provisions of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in the Republic of Bulgaria. The statement adds that all applicable documents and evidence will be requested from the Urban Mobility Centre and the Mayor of Sofia to verify the presence of objective economic factors.

CCP investigates whether the increase is justified ahead of the euro adoption.

Earlier today, Sofia Municipality explained in a letter to the media that parking will no longer be merely an expense for residents but will instead become an investment directly into the quality of life in the districts. This is a long-term reform that returns resources to where they are most needed: the districts of Sofia.