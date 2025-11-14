Protest by Drivers with Disabilities: They Demand Better Working Conditions

Drivers with disabilities staged a protest outside the National Transport Hospital on November 14.

Their dissatisfaction is directed at the procedure for renewing their driving licences, the shortened validity period, and the reduction of licence categories imposed on them following TELK medical assessment decisions.

Under the current regulations, people with disabilities are required to renew their licences every five years, rather than every ten years as is the case for other drivers.

The protesters describe this as discrimination.

They also call for an end to the humiliating situations in which they are often placed, noting that due to poor accessibility, medical examinations are sometimes carried out on the pavements outside hospitals.