Drunk Truck Driver Detained with Nearly 3 Promiles of Blood Alcohol Content

A 56-year-old truck driver was detained at a gas station in the town of Dalgopol (Northeastern Bulgaria) with a blood alcohol content of 2.96‰. The man, a citizen of Belarus working for a Polish transport company, was reported by petrol station employees. A traffic police team was dispatched immediately. The driver was arrested and taken to the Provadia District Police Department.

Shortly after 12:00 PM yesterday, April 14, a heavy goods vehicle with Polish registration plates stopped at the petrol station in Dalgopol. The driver filled the truck’s tanks to the top but was unable to pay.

Donka Ivanova, gas station employee:

"He couldn’t drive the truck, and he couldn’t pay for the fuel. He came over to us and it was clear he was drunk. He asked if he could pay by card—we told him yes, but he didn’t even show the card so we could check whether we accepted that type."

Alarmed by the driver's erratic behaviour, the petrol station staff alerted the police.

Plamen Peychev, Public Security Police – Provadia:

"Officers responded to the call. They identified the driver as a 56-year-old Belarusian citizen. He was tested with a breathalyzer, which showed a blood alcohol concentration of 2.96‰. He refused to provide a blood sample. His Belarusian driver's license was confiscated."

The truck driver was held in custody for 24 hours, but has since been released.

Under Bulgarian law, the offense is punishable by 1 to 3 years of imprisonment and a fine ranging from 200 to 1,000 BGN.