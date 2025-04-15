БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Truck Overturns in Ditch at Site Where 12-Year-Old Siyana Died in a Fatal Car Crash

Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, orders stricter road safety measures

поредна катастрофа тир пътя плевен луковит

A new accident occurred at the same location where 12-year-old Siyana tragically lost her life, just hours before Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, was due to inspect how traffic police are monitoring road safety compliance. A heavy goods vehicle crashed and overturned into a roadside ditch on April 15.

Zhivko Lambov, Director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Pleven:
"Over 250 letters were sent last year to the Regional Road Administration and local municipalities in Pleven district, regarding road sections deemed incompatible with safe driving conditions."

Daniel Mitov, Minister of the Interior:

"The authorities are doing what is expected of them, but of course, efforts must be strengthened—namely, being present on the roads, enforcing control, inspecting road conditions, and issuing recommendations, as outlined in the Ministry of Interior’s responsibilities."

BNT (Bulgarian National Television): "What directives have you given for the holiday period?"

Mitov: "To be on the roads, to watch for violators, to carry out their duties—but most importantly: visibility and prevention."

New inspection of the fatal road section where 12 year-old girl Siyana died in a car accident

