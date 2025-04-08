БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
New inspection of the fatal road section where 12 year-old girl Siyana died in a car accident

Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Телиш Сияна Плевенско
Снимка: БНТ

A new inspection is carried out of the fatal stretch of the road near Telish where 12-year-old girl Siyana died in a crash. The investigators have taken samples of the road surface.

These are samples that will be examined to determine the quality and thickness of the asphalt and the asphalt covering before the accident.

A team from the European Transport Policy Centre also arrived at the scene.

From their findings, it became clear that the Road Agency's written statement that the road was in good operating condition was not justified.

What is immediately noticeable is that in some places, the ruts formed in the 20-year-old asphalt by the trucks are so deep that water cannot pass smoothly towards the shoulder and from there to the ditches, which creates a danger of aquaplaning.

In some areas, the signs are more than 10 years old. Regulations require them to be replaced after 10 years.

The road markings also do not meet the requirements. It is confirmed, and so far it remains one of the leading theories, that the patches on the road are one of the main causes of this tragic incident.

    "This is a road with many problems. Ruts have formed in some places, almost 10 centimeters deep. This is a condition for water retention. The second problem is road signs older than 10 years. The third problem is the lack of reflectivity in the road markings. The fourth issue is the earth embankments, which are overgrown with grass, preventing the water from reaching the ditches, which is a very significant problem," said Diana Rusinova, Chairwoman of the European Transport Policy Centre.

The investigative actions continue, and it is unclear how long the road will remain closed. Traffic towards the capital is being redirected via alternative routes.

Grandmother of 12-year-old Siyana who died in car accident: I cried for help because the child was dying in my arms, the driver didn't come to help

