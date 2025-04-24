The European Commissioner for Climate Is Visiting Bulgaria

The European Commissioner for Climate, Net-Zero Emissions, and Clean Growth, Wopke Hoekstra, is on a working visit to Bulgaria on April 24.

During his stay, Commissioner Hoekstra will hold meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, as well as the Ministers of Finance and of Environment and Water – Temenuzhka Petkova and Manol Genov.

As part of his visit, Commissioner Hoekstra will visit the new facilities at the wastewater treatment plant near Kubratovo, which are expected to support compliance with the latest EU environmental standards.