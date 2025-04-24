БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тръмп към Путин: Владимир, стоп!
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на...
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
"Мяра": След първите 100 дни на кабинета...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Медиците от педиатричното отделение на Пета градска...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Бащата на Сияна към Сарафов: Смъртта ѝ не е инцидент, а...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Ще се изсекат ли 240 декара гори във Варненско заради...
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

High-Tech Drug Synthesis Lab Uncovered Near Burgas

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
EN
Запази

Three people were arrested in a major anti-drug operation

гдбоп разкри престъпна група отвлякла бизнесмен
Снимка: Снимката е илюстративна

A large-scale and highly successful operation conducted by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP), in cooperation with the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, has led to the discovery and dismantling of a high-tech illegal drug lab in the village of Emona. The raid, which took place on April 16 and 17, uncovered a state-of-the-art facility specialising in the synthesis of amphetamine derivatives, including mephedrone—a potent and relatively new psychoactive substance.

Authorities described the lab as "unprecedented in the last 10–15 years" in Bulgaria, due to the complexity and scale of its operations. The production technology and equipment used were imported from another European country and far exceeded the capacity and sophistication of any previously identified facilities in the country.

Three individuals were arrested during the raid—two Polish nationals, aged 61 and 51, and one Bulgarian citizen. The arrests occurred during the active synthesis stage of production, considered the most critical phase. One of the Polish suspects was already subject to a European Arrest Warrant and had a criminal record in Poland for similar drug offenses. Two more Polish nationals associated with the group are wanted.

According to preliminary estimates, the laboratory had the capacity to produce about 30 litres of PMK, a liquid substance which, once synthesised, can generate up to 150 kilograms of of highly potent amphetamine. All of the drugs were intended for distribution on the Polish narcotics market, with logistics and supply chain coordination managed entirely by the Polish side.

The operation was the result of a long-term international investigation, with Bulgarian authorities working closely with their Polish counterparts. The ongoing investigation aims to fully dismantle the network and bring all involved parties to justice.

“This operation is yet another example of excellent coordination between GDBOP and the Prosecutor’s Office, and further proof that Bulgaria is not a safe haven for international drug cartels,” stated Senior Commissioner Boyan Raev, Deputy Director of GDBOP.

The Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office also praised the swift and professional response of all involved agencies.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
1
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
Киселова за скандала с тениската: Това е шокиращ начин да се повдигне въпросът за хазартната зависимост
2
Киселова за скандала с тениската: Това е шокиращ начин да се...
Гледайте финалната серия Марица Пловдив - Левски на живо по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте финалната серия Марица Пловдив - Левски на живо по БНТ 3
Агресията сред тийнейджърите - "локали" причакват свои връстници, за да ги бият
4
Агресията сред тийнейджърите - "локали" причакват свои...
Ще се изсекат ли 240 декара гори във Варненско заради изграждането на нов ветропарк?
5
Ще се изсекат ли 240 декара гори във Варненско заради изграждането...
6,2 по Рихтер: Силното земетресение в Мраморно море изплаши жителите на Истанбул
6
6,2 по Рихтер: Силното земетресение в Мраморно море изплаши...

Най-четени

НАП въвежда нови счетоводни правила от 1 януари 2026 г.
1
НАП въвежда нови счетоводни правила от 1 януари 2026 г.
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
2
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
3
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
4
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
5
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и знаци е обходният път за пътуващите по празниците
6
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и...

More from: Bulgaria

Appellate Court Reinstates Director of Sofia’s 37th School, Accused of Taking a 10,000 Euro Bribe
Appellate Court Reinstates Director of Sofia’s 37th School, Accused of Taking a 10,000 Euro Bribe
Rumen Radev: Journalist Daniela Kaneva Intertwined Her Life With the Responsibility of Unveiling New Horizons for Society Rumen Radev: Journalist Daniela Kaneva Intertwined Her Life With the Responsibility of Unveiling New Horizons for Society
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Legendary BNT Journalist Daniela Kaneva Passed Away at 87 Legendary BNT Journalist Daniela Kaneva Passed Away at 87
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov Launched Home Retrofitting Campaign in Burgas PM Zhelyazkov Launched Home Retrofitting Campaign in Burgas
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
The European Commissioner for Climate Is Visiting Bulgaria The European Commissioner for Climate Is Visiting Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Speaker of Parliament on the Pope's passing: The World and the Catholic Church Have Lost a Great Advocate for Faith in Goodness Speaker of Parliament on the Pope's passing: The World and the Catholic Church Have Lost a Great Advocate for Faith in Goodness
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Искат оставката на шефа на метрото в София, причината - спряна обществена поръчка
Искат оставката на шефа на метрото в София, причината - спряна...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев написа послание в съболезнователната книга по повод кончината на папа Франциск Президентът Румен Радев написа послание в съболезнователната книга по повод кончината на папа Франциск
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Агресията на "локалите": Идентифицирани са част от момчетата, сочени, че нападат свои връстници в София Агресията на "локалите": Идентифицирани са част от момчетата, сочени, че нападат свои връстници в София
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Тръмп към Путин: Владимир, стоп! Тръмп към Путин: Владимир, стоп!
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
По света
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
По света
Даваш 2000 лева - получаваш ТЕЛК: Задържаха медик в Кърджали
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Филм за Лили Иванова правят Иван и Андрей, есента започва кастинг...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ