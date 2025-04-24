High-Tech Drug Synthesis Lab Uncovered Near Burgas

A large-scale and highly successful operation conducted by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP), in cooperation with the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, has led to the discovery and dismantling of a high-tech illegal drug lab in the village of Emona. The raid, which took place on April 16 and 17, uncovered a state-of-the-art facility specialising in the synthesis of amphetamine derivatives, including mephedrone—a potent and relatively new psychoactive substance.

Authorities described the lab as "unprecedented in the last 10–15 years" in Bulgaria, due to the complexity and scale of its operations. The production technology and equipment used were imported from another European country and far exceeded the capacity and sophistication of any previously identified facilities in the country.

Three individuals were arrested during the raid—two Polish nationals, aged 61 and 51, and one Bulgarian citizen. The arrests occurred during the active synthesis stage of production, considered the most critical phase. One of the Polish suspects was already subject to a European Arrest Warrant and had a criminal record in Poland for similar drug offenses. Two more Polish nationals associated with the group are wanted.

According to preliminary estimates, the laboratory had the capacity to produce about 30 litres of PMK, a liquid substance which, once synthesised, can generate up to 150 kilograms of of highly potent amphetamine. All of the drugs were intended for distribution on the Polish narcotics market, with logistics and supply chain coordination managed entirely by the Polish side.

The operation was the result of a long-term international investigation, with Bulgarian authorities working closely with their Polish counterparts. The ongoing investigation aims to fully dismantle the network and bring all involved parties to justice.

“This operation is yet another example of excellent coordination between GDBOP and the Prosecutor’s Office, and further proof that Bulgaria is not a safe haven for international drug cartels,” stated Senior Commissioner Boyan Raev, Deputy Director of GDBOP.

The Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office also praised the swift and professional response of all involved agencies.