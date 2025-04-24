PM Zhelyazkov Launched Home Retrofitting Campaign in Burgas

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
премиерът желязков даде начало новата кампания саниране бургас
Снимка: БТА

Regional Development Minister, Ivan Ivanov, on April 24, announced that the inspection of the dangerous road section near the village of Telish—where 12-year-old Siyana tragically lost her life—has been completed. He declined to comment on the findings, stating that the report has been submitted to the investigative authorities, but assured the public that the identified deficiencies are already being rectified.

Minister Ivanov was in Burgas together with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, where the launch of a new national residential energy-efficiency renovation programme was officially announced.

In the coastal city, work has already begun on the first residential building under the new programme, which is part of Bulgaria’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The city awaits the renovation of 30 buildings, with a total investment of nearly BGN 80 million. Nationwide, contracts have been signed for 700 buildings, though the extent of renovations remains uncertain due to delays in the start of the European programme.

A second phase of the national renovation initiative is also expected to begin this year, backed by state funding. It will target buildings not yet completed under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister:

"This programme was long overdue, but we are now initiating it. We are generating substantial investment potential through the Bulgarian Development Bank to support this initiative. This is just the beginning. It is crucial to highlight this start, as it will build trust among homeowners’ associations applying for support, giving them confidence that the programme will soon bear fruit."

