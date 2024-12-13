НОВИНИ
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjártó, visits Bulgaria

16:27, 13.12.2024
Bulgaria
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, on December 13, is on a visit to Bulgaria, where he met with President Rumen Radev. The meeting also included caretaker Minister of Energy Vladimir Malinov, caretaker Minister of Transport and Communications Krasimira Stoyanova, and caretaker Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov.

Szijjártó also met with Bulgarian Foreign Minister, Ivan Kondov.

During the meeting at the presidential institution, President Radev emphasized that improving regional connectivity is a key factor for energy diversification and increasing economic exchange.

He congratulated Hungary on its successful presidency of the EU Council and expressed gratitude for Hungary's consistent support for Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area.

Both sides agreed that Bulgaria and Romania's membership in Schengen would enhance the business environment and facilitate economic exchange and tourism across the entire region.

The discussions highlighted the importance of expanding supply chains to Europe, which have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, as well as the potential for bilateral cooperation in the areas of transport and logistics.

Defense was identified as a particularly promising area for bilateral partnership during the meeting. The defence industries of both Bulgaria and Hungary have traditions and experience which create excellent preconditions for cooperation in this field, for joint production and export to third markets.

Topical issues on the European and international agenda, such as EU enlargement, Russia's war in Ukraine and transatlantic relations, were the subject of the talks with Minister Kondov.

