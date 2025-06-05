Kiselova, Dombrovskis, and Zaharieva: Positive Convergence Reports Unveil New Economic Prospects

The positive reports by the European Commission and the European Central Bank on Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area open up new economic prospects for our country. This was noted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, during a meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis (Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, and for Implementation and Simplification) and Ekaterina Zaharieva, Commissioner responsible for startups, research and innovation.

Bulgaria has made significant efforts to meet the requirements for joining the euro area as of January 1 next year and has succeeded in fulfilling all the criteria for adopting the euro, stated Natalia Kiselova. She described this as a historic step for Bulgaria and expressed expectations that the country's economy will become stronger, trade with euro area countries will increase, and foreign direct investment will rise.

The Speaker of the National Assembly assured the Commissioners that Bulgaria is prepared to actively participate in all remaining procedural steps at the EU level to ensure the successful completion of the process of adopting the euro from January 1, 2026.

Natalia Kiselova expressed gratitude to the European Commission for the support provided so far and for its continued assistance in the preparation of the Republic of Bulgaria for the introduction of the euro. She also acknowledged the positive assessment of Bulgaria’s readiness for euro area membership, as reflected in the Convergence Report published on June 4, 2025. The adoption of the Council of the EU’s Decision on Bulgaria's accession to the euro area will trigger a number of activities at the national level related to the transition to the single European currency, she noted.

“It is essential for Bulgaria to have predictability and stability in the financing provided under the Cohesion Policy funds, both in the current and the upcoming Multiannual Financial Framework,” Kiselova highlighted.

European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis congratulated Bulgaria on its achievements and the well-deserved recognition of its readiness to join the euro area. He emphasised that the efforts made by Bulgaria need to be formally approved by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament, and reaffirmed the European Commission’s readiness to continue supporting the full integration of Bulgaria into the European Monetary Union.

Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva expressed appreciation to the National Assembly, the Members of Parliament from the governing majority, and personally to Speaker Natalia Kiselova for the important role of the legislative body in adopting the necessary acts to ensure compliance with the criteria for euro area membership. She noted that 171 MPs have declared their support for Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area—a clear signal of trust and commitment.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Dragomir Stoynev pointed out that due to political instability in recent years, Bulgaria has lost valuable time for an effective public information campaign on the benefits of adopting the euro. “No one in the country questions our EU membership,” he said, noting that the parliamentary forces forming the governing majority have united in their efforts to guarantee Bulgaria's prosperity.

“It is the responsibility of both Parliament and the government to instill confidence and calm among the Bulgarian public,” Stoynev added.

The Chair of the Committee on European Affairs and Oversight of European Funds, Dimitar Gardev, also stressed that Members of Parliament on the committee have taken the necessary steps to ensure the timely adoption of all legislative changes related to Bulgaria's euro area accession.