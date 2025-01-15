Inflation rate in Bulgaria for December is 2.2%

Inflation for 2024 is recorded at 2.2% compared to the previous year, according to the National Statistical Institute. For December, this indicator is 0.4%.

The average annual inflation for the period January 2024 to December 2024 compared to the period January 2023 to December 2023 is 2.4%.

In December 2024, the highest price increases were registered in the following categories: “Entertainment and Culture” – 5.9%, “Transport” – 1.3%, “Restaurants and Hotels” – 0.7%, and “Miscellaneous Goods and Services” – 0.6%. The most significant price decreases were observed in the categories: “Clothing and Footwear” – 1.3% and “Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages” – 0.6%.

Last month the prices of the following food products increased: cabbage – by 15.4%, low-fat fresh milk – by 4.9%, mushrooms – by 4.5%, mature onions – by 4.3%, green onions, garlic, and leeks – by 4.2%, chocolate and chocolate products – by 2.6%, fresh vegetable seasonings – by 2.6%, eggs – by 2.4%, sunflower oil – by 2.2%, beef – by 2.1%, mature garlic – by 1.8%, fresh and chilled fish – by 1.8%, perishable sausages – by 1.6%, dried vegetable seasonings – by 1.6%, vinegar – by 1.5%, dairy butter – by 1.3%, cottage cheese – by 1.2%, ground meat (minced meat) – by 1.0%, mineral water – by 1.0%, yogurt – by 0.9%, kashkaval cheese – by 0.9%, fruit juices – by 0.8%, full-fat fresh milk – by 0.5%, root vegetables (carrots and beets) – by 0.5%, leafy vegetables – by 0.5%, bread – by 0.3%, margarine – by 0.2%, salt – by 0.2%, tea – by 0.2%, wine – by 0.2%, and others.

Prices of the following food products were reduced: peppers – by 8.9%, citrus and southern fruits – by 8.4%, apples – by 4.2%, olives – by 3.6%, pasta – by 3.0%, cheese – by 2.0%, beer – by 1.7%, pork – by 1.4%, frozen fish – by 1.3%, potatoes – by 1.3%, sugar – by 1.0%, rice – by 0.9%, carbonated drinks – by 0.9%, rakia – by 0.8%, beans – by 0.7%, flour – by 0.6%, cereals – by 0.5%, durable sausages – by 0.5%, poultry meat – by 0.4%, cocoa – by 0.3%, tomatoes – by 0.2%, and others.

In the groups of non-food goods and services, price increases were recorded for: international flights – by 29.3%, domestic holidays and tourist trips – by 9.9%, central gas supply – by 8.7%, methane for vehicles – by 4.7%, propane-butane gas for vehicles – by 3.0%, diesel fuel – by 2.0%, cleaning and disinfecting products (liquid household cleaners) – by 1.8%, hotels in vacation centers and resorts – by 1.6%, firewood – by 1.5%, gasoline A95H – by 1.2%, gasoline A100H – by 1.1%, personal hygiene and cosmetic products – by 0.8%, public catering services – by 0.7%, water heaters – by 0.6%, other postal services (courier services) – by 0.5%, vehicle maintenance and repair – by 0.4%, taxi passenger transport – by 0.4%, barbershop and beauty services – by 0.4%, gaseous fuels for household needs – by 0.3%, cooking stoves – by 0.3%, air conditioning systems – by 0.3%, dishwashing products – by 0.3%, cigarettes – by 0.2%, and others.

In non-food goods and services, price decreases were recorded for: shoes – by 2.6%, laundry detergents – by 2.3%, pellets – by 2.0%, televisions – by 1.8%, heating appliances – by 1.2%, vacuum cleaners – by 0.9%, refrigerators – by 0.8%, clothing – by 0.7%, cinemas and theaters – by 0.3%, and others.

Prices of medicines increased by 0.5%, while prices of medical and dental services increased by 0.2% each.

According to the small basket price index for December 2024, a monthly increase of 0.1% was registered, with an overall increase of 2.3% since the beginning of the year.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News