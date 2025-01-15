НОВИНИ
Inflation rate in Bulgaria for December is 2.2%

Ministry of Finance is calculating whether we have met the criteria for joining the Eurozone. The Ministry of Finance is calculating whether we have met the criteria for joining the Eurozone.

14:33, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Inflation for 2024 is recorded at 2.2% compared to the previous year, according to the National Statistical Institute. For December, this indicator is 0.4%.

The average annual inflation for the period January 2024 to December 2024 compared to the period January 2023 to December 2023 is 2.4%.

In December 2024, the highest price increases were registered in the following categories: “Entertainment and Culture” – 5.9%, “Transport” – 1.3%, “Restaurants and Hotels” – 0.7%, and “Miscellaneous Goods and Services” – 0.6%. The most significant price decreases were observed in the categories: “Clothing and Footwear” – 1.3% and “Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages” – 0.6%.

Last month the prices of the following food products increased: cabbage – by 15.4%, low-fat fresh milk – by 4.9%, mushrooms – by 4.5%, mature onions – by 4.3%, green onions, garlic, and leeks – by 4.2%, chocolate and chocolate products – by 2.6%, fresh vegetable seasonings – by 2.6%, eggs – by 2.4%, sunflower oil – by 2.2%, beef – by 2.1%, mature garlic – by 1.8%, fresh and chilled fish – by 1.8%, perishable sausages – by 1.6%, dried vegetable seasonings – by 1.6%, vinegar – by 1.5%, dairy butter – by 1.3%, cottage cheese – by 1.2%, ground meat (minced meat) – by 1.0%, mineral water – by 1.0%, yogurt – by 0.9%, kashkaval cheese – by 0.9%, fruit juices – by 0.8%, full-fat fresh milk – by 0.5%, root vegetables (carrots and beets) – by 0.5%, leafy vegetables – by 0.5%, bread – by 0.3%, margarine – by 0.2%, salt – by 0.2%, tea – by 0.2%, wine – by 0.2%, and others.

Prices of the following food products were reduced: peppers – by 8.9%, citrus and southern fruits – by 8.4%, apples – by 4.2%, olives – by 3.6%, pasta – by 3.0%, cheese – by 2.0%, beer – by 1.7%, pork – by 1.4%, frozen fish – by 1.3%, potatoes – by 1.3%, sugar – by 1.0%, rice – by 0.9%, carbonated drinks – by 0.9%, rakia – by 0.8%, beans – by 0.7%, flour – by 0.6%, cereals – by 0.5%, durable sausages – by 0.5%, poultry meat – by 0.4%, cocoa – by 0.3%, tomatoes – by 0.2%, and others.

In the groups of non-food goods and services, price increases were recorded for: international flights – by 29.3%, domestic holidays and tourist trips – by 9.9%, central gas supply – by 8.7%, methane for vehicles – by 4.7%, propane-butane gas for vehicles – by 3.0%, diesel fuel – by 2.0%, cleaning and disinfecting products (liquid household cleaners) – by 1.8%, hotels in vacation centers and resorts – by 1.6%, firewood – by 1.5%, gasoline A95H – by 1.2%, gasoline A100H – by 1.1%, personal hygiene and cosmetic products – by 0.8%, public catering services – by 0.7%, water heaters – by 0.6%, other postal services (courier services) – by 0.5%, vehicle maintenance and repair – by 0.4%, taxi passenger transport – by 0.4%, barbershop and beauty services – by 0.4%, gaseous fuels for household needs – by 0.3%, cooking stoves – by 0.3%, air conditioning systems – by 0.3%, dishwashing products – by 0.3%, cigarettes – by 0.2%, and others.

In non-food goods and services, price decreases were recorded for: shoes – by 2.6%, laundry detergents – by 2.3%, pellets – by 2.0%, televisions – by 1.8%, heating appliances – by 1.2%, vacuum cleaners – by 0.9%, refrigerators – by 0.8%, clothing – by 0.7%, cinemas and theaters – by 0.3%, and others.

Prices of medicines increased by 0.5%, while prices of medical and dental services increased by 0.2% each.

According to the small basket price index for December 2024, a monthly increase of 0.1% was registered, with an overall increase of 2.3% since the beginning of the year.

