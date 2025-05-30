Bulgaria's Utilities Regulator Approved the Natural Gas Price for June

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission has approved a natural gas price of BGN 64.32/MWh for the month of June, excluding access and transmission fees, excise duties, and VAT. At this price, “Bulgargaz” EAD will sell natural gas to end suppliers and to entities licensed for the production and transmission of thermal energy.

The approved price includes the following components: the price of natural gas at the entry point of the transmission networks; the component for the activity of "public supply" pursuant to Art. 17, para. 7 of the Natural Gas Price Regulation (NGPR); the component under Art. 11a, para. 2 of the NGPR, intended to cover “Bulgargaz” EAD’s costs for storing quantities in the Chiren gas storage facility, in fulfillment of its obligations under the Emergency plan (to safeguard the security of natural gas supply).

The secured quantities cover the public supplier’s obligations for June—toward end suppliers and district heating companies, as well as under bilateral contracts with industrial clients.