БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Поддръжниците на Доган потвърдиха за нов проект: Имаме...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Хакери атакуват сайта "Черна писта" на...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Наталия Киселова за еврото: В последните 2-3 месеца...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Даниел Митов: Шофьорите с над 1,2 промила алкохол да...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's Utilities Regulator Approved the Natural Gas Price for June

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Запази
кевр утвърди цена природния газ месец юни

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission has approved a natural gas price of BGN 64.32/MWh for the month of June, excluding access and transmission fees, excise duties, and VAT. At this price, “Bulgargaz” EAD will sell natural gas to end suppliers and to entities licensed for the production and transmission of thermal energy.

The approved price includes the following components: the price of natural gas at the entry point of the transmission networks; the component for the activity of "public supply" pursuant to Art. 17, para. 7 of the Natural Gas Price Regulation (NGPR); the component under Art. 11a, para. 2 of the NGPR, intended to cover “Bulgargaz” EAD’s costs for storing quantities in the Chiren gas storage facility, in fulfillment of its obligations under the Emergency plan (to safeguard the security of natural gas supply).

The secured quantities cover the public supplier’s obligations for June—toward end suppliers and district heating companies, as well as under bilateral contracts with industrial clients.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Проследете полуфиналите на световното първенство по минифутбол по БНТ 3 и тук
1
Проследете полуфиналите на световното първенство по минифутбол по...
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика
2
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика
Къде "изтекоха" 7-те милиона лева за поддръжка на пътя, на който загина Сияна?
3
Къде "изтекоха" 7-те милиона лева за поддръжка на пътя,...
Ново заседание по делото срещу Симона Радева за катастрофата на бул. "Черни връх"
4
Ново заседание по делото срещу Симона Радева за катастрофата на...
Даниел Митов: Шофьорите с над 1,2 промила алкохол да губят книжката завинаги
5
Даниел Митов: Шофьорите с над 1,2 промила алкохол да губят книжката...
В Турция ще глобяват авиопасажерите, които стават веднага след кацане
6
В Турция ще глобяват авиопасажерите, които стават веднага след кацане

Най-четени

Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг” (СНИМКИ)
1
Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг”...
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да изпревари три коли и камион
2
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да...
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
3
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
4
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
5
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на "Орион" в София (ВИДЕО)
6
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на...

More from: Economy

Bulgaria's Exports to Hungary Increase by 4%
Bulgaria's Exports to Hungary Increase by 4%
Measures Ahead of Eurozone Accession: CPC and CCP Join Forces Against Price Speculation Measures Ahead of Eurozone Accession: CPC and CCP Join Forces Against Price Speculation
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Bulgaria to Cap Power Producers’ Profits to Offset Rising Household Electricity Prices from July 1 Bulgaria to Cap Power Producers’ Profits to Offset Rising Household Electricity Prices from July 1
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Challenging Conditions for Rose Growers – Will There Be a Rose Oil Yield? Challenging Conditions for Rose Growers – Will There Be a Rose Oil Yield?
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Bank Executives: No Change in Loan Interest Rates After Eurozone Accession Bank Executives: No Change in Loan Interest Rates After Eurozone Accession
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Bulgaria's Central Bank Is Ready for Accession to the Eurozone Bulgaria's Central Bank Is Ready for Accession to the Eurozone
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Васил Терзиев: Цели се моята работа и работата на администрацията да бъде максимално затруднена
Васил Терзиев: Цели се моята работа и работата на администрацията...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Политика
Поддръжниците на Доган потвърдиха за нов проект: Имаме амбиция да изградим една модерна партия Поддръжниците на Доган потвърдиха за нов проект: Имаме амбиция да изградим една модерна партия
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Хакери атакуват сайта "Черна писта" на 18-годишния Мартин Атанасов Хакери атакуват сайта "Черна писта" на 18-годишния Мартин Атанасов
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Търси се: Къде е шефът на ВиК-Перник? Търси се: Къде е шефът на ВиК-Перник?
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Регионални
Лабиринт без изход: Войната на пътя - в търсене на причините
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Ответен удар: Борисов контрира Радев за еврозоната - упражнявал се...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Политика
Фиброоптичните дронове - нова фаза от войната между Киев и Москва
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
По света
Валентина Георгиева завоюва сребро на прескок на европейското...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Спорт
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ