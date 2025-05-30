Bulgaria's Exports to Hungary Increase by 4%

In 2024, bilateral trade between Bulgaria and Hungary reached €2.29 billion, with Bulgarian exports to Hungary recording a growth of over 4%, the Ministry of Economy and Industry said on May 29.

The Third Plenary Session of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation concluded successfully with the signing of a bilateral protocol, reaffirming the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and Hungary.

On the Bulgarian side, the document was signed by the Minister of Economy and Industry, Petar Dilov, and on the Hungarian side, by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, who led the Hungarian delegation to Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Ministry of Economy reported.

During the meeting, the two ministers expressed their desire to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries. They discussed topics such as the development of infrastructure projects, the support of innovation and sustainable energy solutions, the promotion of digital transformation and the improvement of the investment climate.

"The presence of Minister Szijjártó and leading Hungarian companies is a strong signal of the two countries’ commitment to cooperation based on tangible results," said Bulgaria’s Minister of Economy Petar Dilov.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó noted that trade relations are developing very well, and that the success of economic cooperation between the two countries is evident.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the possibilities to deepen collaboration in sectors such as mechanical engineering, the automotive industry, green technologies, information and communication technologies, pharmaceuticals, and the food and beverage industry.

The two ministers also opened the Bulgarian-Hungarian Business Forum, which gathered representatives of over 60 leading companies from both countries. Following the commission meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the Field of Sports was signed by the Bulgarian Minister of Youth and Sports, Ivan Peshev.