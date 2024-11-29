НОВИНИ
Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia

Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
Снимка: BGNES/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:09, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

A major failure of a main heating pipeline left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia on November 29.

The breakdown affected buildings in parts of the Mladost 1, 1A, 3 and 4, Druzhba 1 and Geo Milev residential heighbourhoods.

The heat supply will be gradually restored to the affected areas from today until 1 December, says the website of the district heating company "Toplofika Sofia".

The break in the heating pipeline is in the area of Blvd. "Alexander Malinov" in the capital. Repair teams have been sent to the site.

According to the announcement of the district heating company, most of the affected neighborhoods will have heating and hot water after 10:30 on 1 December.

