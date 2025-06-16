Massive Traffic Jam at Entrance to Sofia from Hemus Motorway Due to Accident

A massive traffic jam has formed at the entrance to Sofia from the Hemus Motorway due to a chain-reaction collision on Botevgradsko Shose.

The accident occurred this morning, June 16 around 10:00 AM. Five passenger cars were involved in the crash. There were no fatalities. One woman was injured and has been transported to the hospital for further examination.

A traffic police patrol is currently managing the situation. The traffic jam in the direction of Sofia stretches for nearly 5 kilometres.

Shortly after 11:00 AM, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced that traffic at kilometre 7 of the Hemus Motorway toward Sofia has been restored.