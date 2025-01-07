НОВИНИ
Measures against air pollution: Schools and kindergartens in Sofia advised to reduce outdoor physical activity

18:00, 07.01.2025
The Sofia Municipality onJanuary 7 issued a recommendation for schools and kindergartens in the capital to reduce outdoor physical activities due to moderately elevated levels of PM10 (particulate matter) in the air over Sofia, according to the municipality's press office.

The advisory is in line with the administration’s commitment to promptly inform citizens about exceedances of the 24-hour average PM10 concentration over 100 µg/m³ at two or more urban automatic monitoring stations for one day. This advisory also follows the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology's (NIMH) forecast, which anticipates "moderate" potential air pollution in the coming days.

The current meteorological conditions, characterized by temperature inversions, are trapping pollutants in the lower atmospheric layers. The stations in "Druzhba," "Nadezhda," and "Hipodruma" have recorded these exceedances.

Sensitive groups, including children, are advised to reduce outdoor physical activities. The "Air for Health" association, which partners with the Sofia Municipality on air quality issues, commented:

“Moderate air pollution for short periods during the year is usually acceptable for most people but may cause health problems for sensitive individuals and those with chronic illnesses.”

They recommend that sensitive groups reduce prolonged or heavy physical activities outdoors and be alert for symptoms such as coughing, irritation, or difficulty breathing and respond promptly.

For others, moderate pollution over short periods is generally not a significant health risk, but limiting high-intensity outdoor activities and monitoring for discomfort—especially in children and older family members—is advisable, say the experts from "Air for Health."

The Sofia Municipality is also implementing additional measures as part of a comprehensive approach to tackling air pollution.

