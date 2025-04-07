President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria has all the advantages to build a "gigafactory" for artificial intelligence

Bulgaria needs to position itself as a destination for high-tech investments in the field of artificial intelligence, President Rumen Radev said on April 7. He hosted a roundtable dedicated to the Fifth Industrial Revolution and the country’s readiness to attract advanced technologies.
According to him, Bulgaria has all the advantages to build a "gigafactory" for artificial intelligence. To achieve this, he called on the executive branch to urgently prepare a concept document with clear parameters outlining what resources the country can offer to future investors.
“At the moment, there is a fierce race worldwide to build such massive 'gigafactories'. We have strong assets. First, we have a stable energy system, including a nuclear power plant. The winner will be the one who offers the right land, starting with seismic requirements, accessibility, transport, communications, and optical routes. We have an educational system because the most important factor is the workforce. We have a strong IT sector, we have 'Insight' – we have a really great combination to attract this type of investment,” said President Rumen Radev.