President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria has all the advantages to build a "gigafactory" for artificial intelligence

Bulgaria needs to position itself as a destination for high-tech investments in the field of artificial intelligence, President Rumen Radev said on April 7. He hosted a roundtable dedicated to the Fifth Industrial Revolution and the country’s readiness to attract advanced technologies.

According to him, Bulgaria has all the advantages to build a "gigafactory" for artificial intelligence. To achieve this, he called on the executive branch to urgently prepare a concept document with clear parameters outlining what resources the country can offer to future investors.